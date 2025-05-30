Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,550 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

