Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

