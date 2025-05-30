Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kings Path Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

