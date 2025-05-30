Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.