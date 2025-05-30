Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 34,392 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE NOC opened at $479.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.83 and its 200 day moving average is $483.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,461. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

