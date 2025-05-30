Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

