Private Client Services LLC Invests $334,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

PLTR opened at $122.32 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The firm has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.82, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $215,874.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,701 shares of company stock valued at $370,407,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

