Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 133.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,189.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,348 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 390,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

