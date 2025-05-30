GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30,456.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.40% of Salesforce worth $1,020,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.90.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

