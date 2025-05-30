GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 4,464,590 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19,986.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.29% of Philip Morris International worth $712,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

