Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,986.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.