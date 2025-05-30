GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after acquiring an additional 746,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.70. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.