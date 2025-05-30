Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $290.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

