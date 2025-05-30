Tompkins Financial Corp Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

