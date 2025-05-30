Baring Financial LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baring Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 465,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,400,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.2%

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

