AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 39,086 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.