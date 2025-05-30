Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.630-7.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.630-7.630 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.56. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $285.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

