Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.630-7.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.630-7.630 EPS.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.56. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $285.70.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
