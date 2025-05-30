Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after buying an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,639,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.96 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

