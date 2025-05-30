Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11,471.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 54,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

