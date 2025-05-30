First County Bank CT Sells 1,972 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

