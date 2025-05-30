Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

XOM stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $442.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

