Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,211,000.

VNQ stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

