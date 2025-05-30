Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $358.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

