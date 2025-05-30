iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after acquiring an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

