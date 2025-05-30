Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,238,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,963,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This trade represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

