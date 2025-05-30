Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

