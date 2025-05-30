Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $31.67 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 6.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,364,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $555.75 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.48 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

