Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 207 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $555.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.48 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.30, for a total value of $1,749,796.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,786.90. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,364,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.