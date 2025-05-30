Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6%

ISRG opened at $555.75 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.48 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.43. The company has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,111 shares of company stock worth $15,364,055. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.