Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after acquiring an additional 643,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.84 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

