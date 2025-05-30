Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

