Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires 380 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $589.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

