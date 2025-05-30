Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,249,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,297,426,000 after buying an additional 196,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $403.13 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

