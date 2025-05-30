Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 134 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCD stock opened at $311.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.89. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
