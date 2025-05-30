Kings Path Partners LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kings Path Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTEB opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

