Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,849 shares of company stock worth $1,831,461. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8%

NOC opened at $479.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

