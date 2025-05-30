Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Oracle by 471.7% during the first quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1,446.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $162.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

