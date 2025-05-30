S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $11.33 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $29,394,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.96, for a total transaction of $409,767.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,841.52. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,664 shares of company stock worth $35,484,670. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $645.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $775.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

