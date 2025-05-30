Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,075.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $183.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

