S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 10.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after buying an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.14.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $317.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

