Promising Home Improvement Stocks Worth Watching – May 27th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are equity shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used for residential renovation, repair, maintenance and landscaping. They include big-box home-center retailers, specialty hardware chains, building-materials suppliers and tool manufacturers. Because their revenues depend on consumer spending and housing-market activity, these stocks tend to track trends in real estate, construction and do-it-yourself projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.52. 13,870,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,781. Walmart has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $780.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded up $7.25 on Tuesday, hitting $369.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,223. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,472. The company has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average is $244.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of W stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 5,641,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $62.43.

