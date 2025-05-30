Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Takes $11.22 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,000. NVIDIA comprises about 7.0% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2%

NVDA opened at $139.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

