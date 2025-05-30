Sandeep Aujla Sells 16,061 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,047.61. This represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intuit Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of INTU opened at $757.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $759.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $51,019,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

