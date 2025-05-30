O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 679,918 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $229.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

