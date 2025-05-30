Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $975.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $922.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $975.86.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

