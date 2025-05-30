Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $273.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

