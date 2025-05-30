Top Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – May 29th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, Expedia Group, and Kraft Heinz are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, operating, or franchising hotel and lodging properties. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the hospitality industry’s revenue streams—such as room bookings, food and beverage services, and ancillary guest amenities. Performance of hotel stocks often reflects broader travel trends, economic conditions, and seasonal demand for accommodations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $19.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5,455.60. The company had a trading volume of 122,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,086. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,597.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,873.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,907.67. The firm has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,776,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 685,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,907. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.75. The stock had a trading volume of 801,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.72. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,715. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Featured Stories