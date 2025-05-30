Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after purchasing an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,112.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,184.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,055.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.