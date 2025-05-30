Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 10,970 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,810,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

