Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 639 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE RTX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $139.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

